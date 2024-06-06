Colts center Ryan Kelly vehemently disagrees with Roger Goodell's push for 18 games

INDIANAPOLIS — Ryan Kelly saw NFL commissioner Roger Goodell float the possibility of adding an 18th regular-season game to the schedule on “The Pat McAfee Show” in April.

Kelly did not like what he was hearing.

“Eighteen games sounds great when Roger’s saying it on the Pat McAfee podcast, but until you’re the one going out there and putting the helmet on for 18 of those games, then come talk to me,” Kelly said.

Goodell tried to walk back those comments in May, ending the NFL’s spring league meetings by saying he was not trying to float the possibility of an 18-game schedule, according to the NFL Network.

Kelly, who serves as a vice president on the NFL Player’s Association’s is not so sure he believes that rhetoric.

“I think there’s a reason they’re already putting it out there in the media, right?” Kelly said. “Start talking about it, the next thing you know, people think it’s going to happen.”

NFL owners have long been pushing for an expansion of the regular season, finally getting their wishes when the league expanded from 16 games to 17 in 2021, altering a schedule that had been in place since 1978.

When the NFL expanded the regular season in 2021, the league made the concession of dropping a preseason game, a move that remains controversial among the players, who rightfully point out that NFL starters have been playing fewer and fewer snaps in preseason games for a long time.

“If people understood how hard it was to play 16, then they took another one,” Kelly said. “They get rid of preseason games. Well, who’s that going to hurt? The guys that don’t have a shot, the guys that are undrafted guys or late-round guys that need to go out there and prove themselves.”

A move to 18 games would have to be collectively bargained, meaning that any change would have to come at the expense of the current agreement, a deal that is currently in place through 2030.

If Kelly is any indication, the players are going to want significant concessions in return for playing an 18th game. The current revenue split is between 52% and 53% for owners, meaning players get between 47% and 48% of the pie.

Ask Kelly to play another regular-season game, and he thinks those scales should tip back in favor of the players, first mentioning a 50-50 split, then 70-30, then 80-20, although the last two suggestions were partly in jest.

Kelly also suggested the union would want lifetime insurance coverage in exchange for 18 games, although he stopped short of listing the demands the players would want granted in exchange for another game of wear and tear.

“I don’t think I’ll be in the league for that decision to come down,” Kelly said. “Sixteen was a lot for guys, and 17’s even more. That’s a lot to take on your body, but this is a business, and it’s about making money.”

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts C Ryan Kelly strongly disagrees with Roger Goodell's push for 18