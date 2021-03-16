Colts CB Marvel Tell intends to return after opting out of 2020

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Marvell Tell intends to return to the team after opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19, per Jim Ayello of The Indianapolis Star.

This was to be expected after Tell missed a crucial year of development. A fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Tell showed signs of intrigue during his rookie campaign down the stretch but decided to opt out of the 2020 season. He was one of three Colts players to opt out of the season along with linebacker Skai Moore and safety Rolan Milligan.

Tell was drafted as a safety but moved to cornerback during his rookie season. In 13 games (one start) in 2019, Tell recorded five passes defended and 26 tackles (23 solo).

The Colts are pretty thin at cornerback. They got solid seasons out of Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie but they seem to be moving on in free agency. That leaves Tell currently as the third cornerback on the depth chart behind Kenny Moore and Rock Ya-Sin. Isaiah Rodgers is also in the mix to compete for snaps.

The Colts could add a veteran cornerback in free agency and/or draft another young prospect to compete with Tell in the room, but it should be a positive to have another body in the room.

