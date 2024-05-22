Colts CB Dallis Flowers participating in OTAs following 2023 Achilles injury

In addition to quarterback Anthony Richardson being back on the practice field, the Indianapolis Colts also had tight end Jelani Woods and cornerback Dallis Flowers back out there, according to The Athletic’s James Boyd.

Flowers’ 2023 season was limited to only four games after he suffered an Achilles injury that ended his season against the Los Angeles Rams.

Prior to his injury, Flowers had allowed 11 receptions on 18 targets while holding opponents to just 10.5 yards per catch while totaling three pass breakups.

“I thought he was really impressive up until that injury,” said defensive coordinator Gus Bradley after the draft. “He did some good things. He’s got that maturity. Very driven. Knows what he wants and is pretty focused on that; you see him in these walkthroughs.”

The cornerback position is one of the bigger unknowns on this Colts’ team heading into the summer. This was an inexperienced group last season that, in short, gave up too many big plays while not making enough plays on the football.

Following the draft, Bradley said that outside of Kenny Moore being in the slot, the two starting boundary cornerback positions were ‘wide open,’ and day-to-day consistency would be a key factor in determining who the starters are.

However, despite the uncertainty, the only outside additions that the Colts made to the cornerback room came in the fifth and sixth rounds of the NFL Draft when they selected Jaylin Simpson and Micah Abraham.

Internally, the Colts appear to be bullish on this position group. GM Chris Ballard expects improved play from this unit in 2024, and the two catalysts behind that are the experience that this young cornerback room gained last season and the return of Flowers.

“I think getting Dallis Flowers back will help,” said Ballard before the draft. “I think, looking back on it, when I made that statement, the injury part of it played into it, and then we gave him a bunch of rookies. Well now, they’re no longer rookies anymore. Jaylon Jones is no longer a rookie. JuJu (Brents) is no longer a rookie. Dallis Flowers we’re hoping to get back healthy.”

Also competing for playing time will be JuJu Brents, who PFF picked to be the Colts’ breakout player, Jaylon Jones, Darrell Baker, and Simpson. While things may be ‘wide open,’ as Bradley said, it also sounds like Flowers is going to play a key role in bringing some needed stability to this position.

