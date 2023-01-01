Colts’ CB Brandon Facyson suffers concussion vs. Giants

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Brandon Facyson suffered a concussion during Sunday’s game against the New York Giants and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Facyson suffered the injury early in the first quarter and went into the blue medical tent. He was ruled out before the end of the first half.

Brandon Facyson is out for the rest of the game. He's in the concussion protocol. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) January 1, 2023

With Facyson ruled out, the Colts are extremely depleted in the cornerback room. Both Kenny Moore II (ankle) and Isaiah Rodgers (knee) were out for this game so the Colts will be leaning on undrafted rookie Dallis Flowers.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire