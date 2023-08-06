Colts' CB Baker favors big receiver competition
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. discusses going up against bigger wide receivers.
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. discusses going up against bigger wide receivers.
Jonathan Taylor is looking for an extension. The Colts aren't giving it to him.
The Cowboys are shifting their offensive system more drastically than they have since Prescott earned his starting role in 2016.
Following an initial 1:46-hour delay of the start, the FireKeepers Casino 400 was again interrupted by rain after 74 of 200 laps. After another 50-minute delay, NASCAR made the decision to restart the race at noon ET on Monday.
Drake played 17 games for the Ravens in 2022.
SummerSlam, WWE's second-biggest show of the year, took place on Saturday night at Ford Field in Detroit. The 36th installment of SummerSlam featured a stacked card, including four main events and four championship matches.
Kamara pleaded no contest to a lesser charge in July.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
"I thought the transfer window, I thought the portal was closed. Oh, that's just for the student-athletes."
Here's how to watch Jake Paul's next fight.
Gragson apologized for his "lack of attention and actions on social media." He'll be replaced by Josh Berry at Michigan.
The NFL says both violated the league's personal conduct policy.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens continues his draft sleeper series with the tight ends!
The defections of Arizona, Arizona State and Utah to the Big 12 come on the heels of Colorado leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12 last week.
Oregon and Washington left for the Big Ten on Friday while Arizona, Arizona State and Utah are headed to the Big 12.
Could four teams be joining the Big 12 from the Pac-12?
The Saints were aggressive in pursuing Derek Carr.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein react to the latest news out of NFL training camp, including the contentious situation between the Indianapolis Colts and Jonathan Taylor, Joe Burrow's calf injury and the Broncos WR injuries. Later, the duo attempt to answer some of the biggest questions to come out of the training camps they visited, including the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders.
Sanders called out the hypocrisy of those who chastise players for chasing money but not school administrators.
Darrelle Revis is the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.
“I feel like I beat the toughest battle,” John Metchie III said in his first public comments since being diagnosed.