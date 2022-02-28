Colts’ Carson Wentz working out with Michael Pittman Jr.

Though much of the talk surrounding the Indianapolis Colts this offseason has been the future of quarterback Carson Wentz, it’s not stopping him from getting his work in.

The Colts won’t begin offseason workouts as a team until the middle of April, and it still isn’t clear if Wentz will be the quarterback when that time arrives. However, the 29-year-old posted pictures on Instagram getting some work in with Colts wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Dezmon Patmon.

This was about the same time last offseason that Wentz got some work in with Pittman Jr. and a handful of Colts players following the big trade that sent him over from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wentz has probably heard or read about all of the rumors swirling around pertaining to his potential trade but continues to get work in regardless.

With so much noise pointing to Wentz likely being traded, it still isn’t completely guaranteed he’s gone this offseason. Though the chances seem likely, the Colts will have to make a decision before March 18, which is when the bonuses are triggered in Wentz’s contract.

We still have about two more weeks before that deadline arrives so the news should be heating up in the meantime.

