Colts’ Carson Wentz undergoes successful foot surgery

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz underwent successful foot surgery on Monday with no additional damage being found. Now, the waiting period starts for his return.

The timeline for Wentz’s return to the field isn’t quite clear yet. The range given to the Colts spans 5-12 weeks depending on the player. The recovery time for a player is different and unique every time so there isn’t a set-in-stone timeline.

Carson Wentz had successful surgery yesterday. No additional damage discovered. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) August 3, 2021

That said, head coach Frank Reich said Monday to the media that the Colts will have a better idea about the return date after a few weeks of rest following the surgery.

“I think generally speaking what I heard, what I heard was in that two-to-three-to-four-week area, we’ll start to get a sense,” said Reich on Monday. “In the first two weeks after the surgery it’s pretty much do nothing, just let it do it’s deal and then when we really start into the rehab after two weeks, in the next week or two we should start to gain more of a timeframe for a return.”

While Wentz rests up and begins rehab for his return, the Colts will be leaning on second-year quarterback Jacob Eason, who has been running with the first-team offense throughout Wentz’s absence.

Eason is expected to do so until Wentz returns, which means we will get to see him work in live-action for the first time against the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 15 for the first preseason game.

