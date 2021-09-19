Colts’ Carson Wentz suffered ankle injury, will undergo MRI

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz suffered an ankle injury during Sunday’s 27-24 loss against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium and will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

Scrambling to avoid pressure late in the fourth quarter of the game, Wentz’s ankle was rolled and twisted when he was being tackled by the Rams defender. It didn’t look good and even though he tried to return, it was clear on the sideline that the ankle wasn’t healthy enough for Wentz to play.

Frank Reich says Carson Wentz “rolled his ankle up pretty good” but doesn’t have much further in terms of specifics. Adds Wentz tried to go back in but “there was no chance.” Stiffened up pretty quickly. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) September 19, 2021

The tests will reveal just how bad the injury is but Wentz doesn’t think it’s broken. Despite that, he felt the pain instantly and the tightness that occurred so quickly kept him from returning for the final two drives on offense.

This will be a massive storyline to follow over the next week, of course. Jacob Eason came in to replace Wentz and wound up throwing an interception on his second attempt of the game.

The Colts have started the season 0-2 and still have three pretty tough matchups ahead. They have question marks abound regardless of the quarterback play.

If Wentz winds up missing time, it could spell even more trouble for a team searching for its first win.

Hopefully, Reich will provide an update when he speaks to the media on Monday.

