Colts’ Carson Wentz will start if he clears COVID-19 protocols

The Indianapolis Colts will be playing a waiting game all week when it comes to the availability of quarterback Carson Wentz for the Week 17 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Wentz tested positive on Tuesday and under the new protocols, he must isolate for five days before he’s eligible to return. That would mean that Wentz has a shot to play on Sunday if all goes well.

If he’s cleared, he will be the starting quarterback regardless of the fact that he’s been away from the team the entire week.

If Wentz clears, he'll start against the Raiders. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) December 29, 2021

The Colts will have to take a small risk. Given that the fifth day is Saturday, the Colts are going to have to activate Wentz before even knowing if he can play. He’ll then test on Sunday morning to see if he can play against the Raiders but because the Colts have to make their roster moves on Saturday by 4:00 p.m. ET, Wentz will be on the 53-man.

In the meantime, the Colts are going to be rolling with rookie Sam Ehlinger as the starter in case Wentz can’t play.

