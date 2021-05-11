Colts’ Carson Wentz ranked in ‘shaky’ QB tier by USA TODAY

The Indianapolis Colts are confident in their abilities to turn the ship around when it comes to new quarterback Carson Wentz, who arrived this offseason via trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Though head coach Frank Reich is confident he and gus staff can get Wentz back to form, USA TODAY’s Mike Jones is less bullish on the situation for the Colts. In ranking every team’s quarterbacks by tiers, Wentz found himself in the bottom tier listed as “shaky” along with some other questionable quarterbacks.

Indianapolis Colts Carson Wentz’s 2020 season got off to a bad start behind an injury-plagued line, and he never recovered. Overwhelmed both by defenses and the pressure of Jalen Hurts’ presence, Wentz looked like a shell of himself. Can former Philadelphia offensive coordinator Frank Reich fix Wentz by inserting him into a stronger squad with a more reliable line than the Eagles had to offer?

Among the other teams also listed in the “shaky” tier included the New Orleans Saints (Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston), New York Giants (Daniel Jones), Denver Broncos (Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater), Washington Football Team (Ryan Fitzptrick) and the potentially Deshaun Watson-less Houston Texans (Davis Mills, Tyrod Taylor).

Wentz has a lot to prove to the football world following his disastrous 2020 season. Reuniting with Reich behind an elite offensive line—especially with Eric Fisher now—is probably the best situation he can ask for in terms of bouncing back.

But Wentz has to get his confidence back when in the pocket, while also working to reconnect his mechanics from the ground up.

It’s a gamble the Colts are taking when it comes to Wentz being the future of the quarterback position, but they are confident in their abilities to get him turned around.

Related