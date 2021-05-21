Colts’ Carson Wentz putting mobility on display at OTAs

Round 2 from Kiawah Island:

When the Indianapolis Colts traded for quarterback Carson Wentz this offseason, it came with plenty of question marks. One positive aspect of his game, though, is his ability to make plays outside of structure and using his legs to create offense.

While Wentz has plenty more about his game that needs to be corrected behind the elite offensive line for the Colts, his mobility is something that has been on display early during the spring workouts.

Even though the Colts aren’t running any team drills, Stephen Holder of The Athletic noted it’s easy to see the difference in Wentz’s game when it comes to making plays on the run.

“Again, these practices aren’t the best gauge of what the regular season will look like because of the format and level of intensity. But one thing that was evident is how much Wentz’s mobility is an integral part of his game,” Holder wrote. “Even on standard routes-versus-air drills with his receivers, Wentz showed a tendency to bootleg and throw on the run. He’s quite comfortable doing it and executes such throws with good rhythm. Wentz also has the ability to make these throws with velocity. He’s never lacked arm strength, but throwing on the run doesn’t seem to negatively impact his ability to push the ball downfield.”

The Colts didn’t get a whole lot of mobility from Philip Rivers in 2020 or Jacoby Brissett in 2019. Rivers did well because of his intelligence and pocket manipulation against pressure but having a quarterback that can make plays outside of the pocket simply adds another layer to the offense.

Wentz has never been afraid to use his legs to gain yards or put pressure on the defense. Sometimes it would come at a detriment to the play but his ability to move and make plays on the run should help expand the playbook more in 2021, especially seeing as he already knows the foundational concepts of the scheme.

“This is likely going to be a skill that head coach Frank Reich taps into with his play-calling, looking to take advantage of Wentz’s movement,” Holder wrote. “Reich was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator in 2016-2017 and utilized Wentz’s mobility to the team’s benefit. There’s no reason to think he can’t do the same thing in Indianapolis.”

Wentz has plenty to overcome from his disastrous 2020 season, but the Colts believe they have the right support staff and personnel to correct his issues.

If they can do that, Wentz’s ability to make plays with his legs should help boost the offense greatly.

