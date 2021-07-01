Colts' Carson Wentz: 'I have a new passion for the game'

After seeing it all with Eagles, Wentz has 'new passion for the game' originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Carson Wentz’s unceremonious benching, then trading, in Philadelphia had to be rough on him. To go from being thought of as one of the up-and-coming QBs in the NFL to riding the pine had to have been a test of one’s self-worth.

With time, space and now a new home, it seems as though Wentz is ready to get his career back on track.

In an interview with Valley News Live this week, Wentz talked about his emotions heading into his first season with his new team, the Indianapolis Colts.

“I really feel like I have a new passion for the game," Wentz said. "Now that I’ve seen — I’ve been the high, I’ve been injured, I’ve been benched, I’ve been traded, I’ve kind of seen a lot in five years. Whatever the game throws at me, I’m ready. And it’s kind of given me a new level of excitement for football.

“Obviously I’m excited to be with my former OC, Coach Frank Reich, I just love that man to death. Met a lot of new faces in Indy, a lot of people that I’m really fired up to play with, and play for, and the organization seems awesome.”

Moving to a new city, closer to home — also closer to Lexington, Kentucky, the hometown of his wife Madison — and being cemented (for now) as the franchise QB are great reasons to rekindle Wentz’s fire for the game.

The reunion with Reich doesn’t hurt either. Wentz was very much in the MVP conversation under Reich’s tutelage in 2017 before suffering a season-ending knee injury. Since Reich’s departure to become the Colts’ head coach, Wentz’s record as a starter is 17-21-1.

The Eagles and their fans are hoping Wentz’s new attitude leads to a healthy 2021 season, at least. If he plays 75 percent of the Colts’ offensive plays (or 70 percent if they make the postseason), the Eagles net a 2022 first-round pick from Indianapolis. If he fails to do so, it would be a second-round pick.

