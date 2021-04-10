Masters leaderboard:

It's moving day at Augusta National; get the updates

Colts’ Carson Wentz named a ‘make-or-break’ player in 2021

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
The Indianapolis Colts are hoping they can get quarterback Carson Wentz back to form after sending two draft picks to the Philadelphia Eagles, and he’ll have much to prove in 2021.

Though Wentz has already begun building chemistry with his teammates—T.Y. Hilton has become a fan—this is a big year for the former No. 2 overall pick. After what was a disastrous 2020 season, the Eagles moved on quickly from their former franchise quarterback.

Now, 2021 is a make-or-break year for Wentz, and he was listed among Adam Schein of NFL.com’s players who face a crucial season.

I know Wentz can be a star. We saw it in 2017, when he was squarely in the MVP mix before tearing his ACL in Week 14. We saw it in 2019, when he carried a no-name receiving corps to the playoffs by going 4-0 against the division in December to make the playoffs. I know 2020 was circumstantial, but it doesn’t matter what I know — it only matters what we see in 2021.

Yes, I feel that Wentz had legit reasons for failure last season, but there’s no need to recap the excuses. Not after Wentz’s offseason relocation to a plum position in Indy, where he’s reunited with Frank Reich, who was his offensive coordinator in that stellar ’17 campaign. The Colts provide the 28-year-old signal-caller with a fine, Quenton Nelson-led O-line. Wentz will be handing the ball off to Jonathan Taylor, who just rushed for 1,169 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie. Another 2020 rookie, Michael Pittman, flashed promising potential out wide, and T.Y. Hilton’s staying put on a one-year deal. Not to mention, Matt Eberflus’ defense finished top 10 in points and yards allowed.

Indy’s the type of team that could take the division, and then win a playoff game or two. This is that kind of roster. The pressure’s on for Wentz to deliver the goods. I think he will. (And he better.)

The expectations are all over the place when it comes to Wentz. Some believe Frank Reich has the ability to make him a top-10 quarterback again. Others believe Wentz is too far gone to be salvaged, especially for what is likely to be a future first-round pick.

At this point, no one knows what will come of Wentz. The offseason program hasn’t even begun yet. But make no mistake that 2021 will put Wentz under the microscope and if he doesn’t show signs of improvement from 2020, it will be an interesting time in Indy, to say the least.

