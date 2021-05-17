Colts’ Carson Wentz (illness) a non-participant Monday

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz did not participate in the team’s practice on Monday due to an illness, head coach Frank Reich told the media.

Reich said the illness is not related to COVID-19 and that the hope is for Wentz to return to practice on Tuesday as long as he’s no longer feeling under the weather.

“You guys will hear or if you haven’t heard, Carson (Wentz) was not here today. (He’s) under the weather, it’s not COVID related,” Reich said. “It was just a whatever, a bug or something. So hoping that is a 24-hour thing and that he’ll be good for tomorrow.”

The Colts revised their offseason workout schedule in a pretty big way. Instead of having three separate OTA sessions and a mandatory minicamp over the next four weeks, the Colts will be holding those OTA sessions over the next two weeks.

The offseason schedule is planning to conclude by the end of May without a mandatory minicamp to cap the workouts.

Though many teams are dealing with players opting out of voluntary workouts, the Colts had near full participation to begin the two-week stretch of practices.

Wentz has a lot to prove in 2021. The Colts traded for him this offseason hoping he can turn things around and be the future of the quarterback position while elevating the offense under Reich in a big way.

But that journey didn’t get started on Monday, and the hope is Wentz will return to practice when he feels better from this illness.

Related