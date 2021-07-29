Colts’ Carson Wentz has ‘great grasp of the offense’

The Indianapolis Colts have had to deal with integrating a new starting quarterback into their offensive system every year since Frank Reich took over as head coach, but Carson Wentz seems to be in full command of the playbook.

One of the points of emphasis for the Colts entering training camp was for Wentz to have that comfort level in the offense that would help him transition smoothly into the playbook.

First-year offensive coordinator Marcus Brady told the media Wednesday that Wentz is completely in command of the offense from a mental standpoint.

“Mentally, he has it down. There’s probably some kinks that we’re going to work out, maybe some adjustments that we’re going to see out here during training camp,” Brady said Wednesday. “Overall, he has a great grasp of the offense with what he wants to do and now it’s just getting the timing down with the receivers and tight ends so he can come out crisp and clean.”

Wednesday was Wentz’s debut at training camp as the new quarterback. Though he had a shaky start to the day, it seems as though he found a groove and felt more comfortable as the practice session went along.

Brady was impressed with Wentz during his debut and how he was able to bounce back from that shaky start with it being the first time he’s seen defenders in practice.

“I thought overall he did well, made some great checks in the run game and the passes. We put a lot on his plate mentally and he handled that very well,” Brady said. “He threw the ball well today, had a few missed throws but it was his first time getting out here with the defenders in our receiver’s face. It’s all new for them. So, we’re going to continue to get better every day.”

There is a long way to go before we truly know what kind of quarterback the Colts are getting in Wentz, but it seems he has a strong grasp of the offense schematically and mentally.