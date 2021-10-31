Colts’ Carson Wentz goes from goat to hero to goat

The Indianapolis Colts’ Sunday went like a Carson Wentz roller coaster.

And in the end, the quarterback’s provided more spills than thrills.

Wentz threw an awful interception late in the fourth quarter that turned into a pick-six for the Titans’ Elijah Molden.

Trailing 31-24, Wentz recovered and led a 75-yard drive that tied things and sent the AFC South foes to overtime.

However, it was the worst of Wentz in the extra session as he threw another pick. This one was snagged by Kevin Byard and set up Randy Bullock’s field goal that gave Tennessee a 34-31 victory.

The Titans are 6-2 and Wentz and the Colts fell to 3-5 and are in deep trouble when looking at the playoff picture.