Colts’ Carson Wentz (foot) not practicing

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is dealing with a foot injury and will not practice at training camp on Friday at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

It isn’t clear how severe the foot injury is for Wentz and more information could be on the way following Friday’s practice. With Wentz unavailable for practice, Jacob Eason is expected to work with the first-team offense while rookie Sam Ehlinger and Jalen Morton will work with the second team.

Carson Wentz will not practice today (foot) — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) July 30, 2021

The Colts are also giving a rest day to wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, tight end Jack Doyle and left guard Quenton Nelson.

Nelson, Hilton and Doyle get rest days. But Wentz being out with a foot injury is the news here. Wentz didn’t participate in final series of practice yesterday, but it wasn’t clear at time if it was due to injury or just to get Eason reps — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) July 30, 2021

The Colts have just begun training camp, which is a vital time for everyone. But this is especially true for Wentz, who needs to continue getting the timing down with his teammates.

Wentz has had a solid two days of work as the new quarterback with Thursday’s practice being the better of the two days.

This will be something to keep an eye on as it isn’t clear how severe the injury for Wentz is at this point in training camp. The Colts have practice on Saturday as well before a day off on Sunday.

