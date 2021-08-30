Colts' Carson Wentz on COVID-19 list ahead of Seahawks game originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Despite Colts quarterback Carson Wentz dodging major missed time after suffering a training camp ankle injury, his availability is once again in question less than two weeks before the Colts host the Seahawks at 10 a.m. PT on Sunday, Sept. 12.

This time, Wentz has been placed on the Colts' COVID-19 list -- on the day he was expected to return to full practice with Indy.

We have placed C Ryan Kelly, WR Zach Pascal and QB Carson Wentz on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 30, 2021

Being placed on the COVID-19 list does not immediately indicate a player has tested positive. Players can also be placed on the list while contact tracing is ongoing, after close contact with an infected individual.

Wentz declined last month to answer whether he's received a COVID-19 vaccine, but he has been wearing a mask at the team facility throughout training camp, which is required only for unvaccinated players.

If Wentz is unvaccinated and has tested positive, he will have to isolate away from the team for 10 days. Unvaccinated players who have close contact with an infected individual have to quarantine for five days.

In any case, the fact that Wentz was expected to return to practice in full capacity on Monday with 13 days before the opener, and now will not be able to do that until next week, could provide an opening for the Seahawks in their Week 1 matchup. The likely starter if Wentz is unable to play would be Jacob Eason, whom the Colts selected in the fourth round of the 2020 draft.

Wentz was already pushing it to return by Week 1, though it seemed before Monday that he was on track to be Indy's Week 1 starter. Monday, then, is a setback and could theoretically make Colts head coach Frank Reich re-consider rushing Wentz out there in Week 1 without much in the way of full speed preparation during training camp and the preseason.