Colts’ Carson Wentz clears protocols, will play vs. Raiders

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has cleared the league’s COVID-19 protocols and will start on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Even though Wentz tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday of this week, the new protocols put in place by the league allowed him the chance to return on Sunday. The Colts activated him on Saturday despite not knowing his status for the game.

Coach Reich has informed me that QB Carson Wentz has been cleared to play today vs. Raiders #Colts #ForTheShoe — Larra Overton (@LarraOverton) January 2, 2022

While #Colts QB Carson Wentz was on the transaction wire as having cleared the COVID-19 list yesterday, today he needed a symptom check (no fever for 24 hours, other symptoms improving). At that point, a medical professional needed to clear him. Wentz received that. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2022

However, he was able to test out of the league’s protocols and will start on Sunday. That was the plan all along while the team was preparing for rookie Sam Ehlinger to start in case it was needed.

Wentz has been erratic this season but has been more good than bad. Even without a week of true practice, he gives the Colts their best shot at clinching a playoff berth for the second consecutive season.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts vs. Raiders: How to watch, listen, stream online in Week 17 Colts 'doubtful' to activate WR Parris Campbell in Week 17 Colts' Matt Pryor to start at LT if Eric Fisher doesn't play

Story continues

List