Colts’ Carson Wentz believes Trey Lance can handle jump to NFL

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz was once in the same shoes as that of San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance.

Despite their productive college careers, making the jump from the FCS level to the NFL is never all that easy. The schools are smaller, and the competition isn’t on the same level as the FBS, which is where most prospects get drafted from.

Both are coming from the sam program, North Dakota State. Wentz, for the most part, dispelled any notion that he couldn’t make the jump from FCS to the NFL. Lance, who has just one starting season under his belt, faces the same questions but potentially on a bigger scale given his lack of experience.

But Wentz believes Lance has the skill set and mentality to make the transition with ease. He even had a bit of advice for the former Bison.

“There are going to be a million things pulling you in one direction, then the other direction, pressure, expectations, all these things,” Wentz said via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. “But I know Trey. He’s got a great head on his shoulders. He’s young, age-wise, but he’s very mature. I know he’s going to be just fine.”

Lance was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL after the 49ers traded the No. 12 overall pick, a 2022 third-round compensatory pick and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023. It was a haul to go get their potential franchise quarterback.

Wentz has been dealing with his departure from the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, which was less than ideal. There was plenty of turmoil during his disastrous 2020 season that led to him being traded. But now, he finds himself with a fresh start on a team that clearly believes in him.

It’s likely that some of the advice he has for Lance is some that he’s received during this offseason as he prepares to bounce back.

“He’s in a great situation. They have a great culture there in San Fran, a good coaching staff. So I know he’s going to do a great job, and I’m excited for him,” said Wentz. “I just keep telling him to be himself: ‘Don’t let any of those things change who you are, change your values, change your perspective on football. Just go play.’”

The 49ers and Colts have a prime-time game in Week 7 so there is a chance we get to see the former Bisons face off on the national stage if Lance is the starter by then.

