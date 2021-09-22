Colts’ Carson Wentz (ankle) starts week as DNP, considered day-to-day

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz won’t practice on Wednesday and is considered day-to-day with two ankle sprains, head coach Frank Reich told reporters Wednesday.

Indy media member noted that Wentz wasn’t wearing a boot and didn’t have a noticeable limp, which is encouraging news considering what he looked like on Sunday.

Wentz won’t practice Wednesday and the Colts will continue to monitor him throughout the week.

Frank Reich on Carson Wentz: Will not practice. Didn’t do walk-through today. Braden Smith won’t practice either. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) September 22, 2021

There’s still a chance Wentz plays against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3, but it likely depends on how much practice he gets in this week.

If Wentz does miss the game, the Colts will turn to second-year quarterback Jacob Eason.