Colts to carry over $8.5 million in 2021

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
The Indianapolis Colts are among the leaders in salary-cap space for the 2021 offseason but they will get even more of a boost after their carryover figure was approved by the league.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Colts will officially carry over just over $8.5 million in salary-cap space for the 2021 offseason.

The league has yet to officially announce the salary cap for 2021 so the total space the Colts will have is officially unknown. However, after the Carson Wentz trade, the Colts are expected to be roughly $43 million under the cap, not including the carryover.

So the Colts should be sitting pretty yet again in free agency but that doesn’t mean they will spend big. They have some contract extensions coming up and that is likely to limit their activity this offseason.

We will know more about the cap situation when the salary cap is announced for 2021, but the Colts should be in a prime position to make moves both internally and externally.

