Colts cap perfect preseason with 27-17 win over Lions

The Indianapolis Colts concluded their preseason with a 27-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Friday night at Ford Field.

With the final preseason game over, the Colts will be looking to cut down their roster from 80 to 53 players. The deadline to do so is Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

But before that, here’s how the preseason finale ended:

Final Score: Colts 27, Lions 17

It was over when...

Colts running back Deon Jackson ran in a 42-yard touchdown to give the Colts a 27-17 lead with 1:50 left in the fourth quarter.

Keys to the game

WRs Dezmon Patmon and Mike Strachan each led the way with over 60 receiving yards while the latter led the team with five receptions.

RB Deon Jackson scored two total touchdowns.

The Colts defense held the Lions offense to 4.2 yards per play.

3 Stars of the game

RB Deon Jackson: 10 carries, 81 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, one receptions, three receiving yards, one receiving touchdown.

WR Dezmon Patmon: Two receptions, 64 yards

WR Mike Strachan: Five receptions, 61 yards

DE Kwity Paye: Three tackles, one sack

Sam Ehlinger May Have Serious Knee Injury

Colts rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger may have suffered a serious knee injury just before the first half ended. Head coach Frank Reich told the media after the game that "it didn't look good" when it came to the injury. They are awaiting more information, but this is certainly something to keep an eye on. Before his injury Ehligner completed all three of his pass attempts for 63 yards, which included a 60-yard throw to Dezmon Patmon.

What's next?

The Colts will make their final cuts by Tuesday to get the roster down to 53 players and then prepare for the Week 1 opener against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium.

