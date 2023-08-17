Colts camp observations: Efficient day for Anthony Richardson against Bears

WESTFIELD — Anthony Richardson made one big mistake in Wednesday’s joint practice against the Bears, firing deep during 7-on-7 drills for rookie wide receiver Josh Downs despite the umbrella coverage of Matt Eberflus’ Chicago defense.

The ball sailed over Downs’ head and into the waiting arms of Bears safety Eddie Jackson for an interception.

The lesson was simple. When a defense plays the way Chicago does, dropping its safeties deep and trying to take away the big play, it’s fine to keep checking off completions. Richardson, the Colts’ newly-minted starting quarterback, completed 16 of 20 passes in 11-on-11, mostly firing short and intermediate throws against a secondary that backed off the line of scrimmage at every snap.

“That’s the learning,” Steichen said. “Take what the defense gives you.”

Richardson hit Michael Pittman Jr. four times, tight end Kylen Granson and Downs three times, then spread around the rest of the throws to wide receiver Alec Pierce, running back Evan Hull, running back Kenyan Drake, tight end Pharaoh Brown, running back Deon Jackson and wide receiver Juwann Winfree.

The rookie quarterback nearly turned in successful drives in both of the practice’s biggest periods, directing an eight-play drive in the four-minute drill to run out the clock, completing 5 of 5 passes, including an excellent throw to Pittman over the middle.

He nearly drove the offense into position for a field goal in the two-minute drill, but Brown dropped a ball over the middle that would have kept the drive alive and given kicker Matt Gay a chance at a field goal.

“That’s great growth,” Steichen said. “Don’t force it, take the completions and move on from there.”

Battle for the slot

Downs is forcing his way into the lineup as a slot receiver.

An instinctive player with an excellent feel for where the holes will open in zones, Downs has been a frequent target for Richardson and Gardner Minshew throughout training camp, and he was dominant at times against Chicago’s secondary.

Working alongside Pittman and Pierce for the second consecutive day, Downs caught four passes in six plays in 7-on-7, and he also made three catches in 11-on-11, including two critical catches to finish off the “call-it” series against Chicago.

The third-round pick’s emergence might come at the expense of veteran slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who started Saturday’s preseason finale but struggled against Buffalo.

McKenzie made his own splashes in Wednesday’s practice, making three catches and the practice’s biggest play, taking a short throw from Minshew, making two Bears miss and racing up the sideline for a gain of roughly 40 yards.

“Those guys are competing like crazy,” Steichen said. “It’ll be fun to see how that plays out.”

The Indianapolis Colts Josh Downs (1) makes a catch during a shared practice between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears on Wed. Aug. 16, 2023, at Grand Park in Westfield Ind.

Sleeper hold

Veteran offensive lineman Arlington Hambright has bounced around the NFL for the past three seasons without getting many chances to play.

Hambright has played 82 snaps offensively in the NFL, 77 of them coming in the lone start of his career, a Week 2 appearance for the Bears in his rookie year. After that season, spent another year in Chicago, then spent training camp with New England last season before latching onto the Colts practice squad.

He hasn’t played since seeing action in nine games as a rookie.

But Hambright might be playing his way into a key depth spot on the Indianapolis offensive line. For most of the first three weeks of training camp, Hambright has been playing left tackle with the second team, but he moved to right guard on Wednesday, taking those snaps in 1-on-1 pass rush and then shifting into the starting lineup at right guard when Will Fries went down with an injury.

“He’s got some good physicality. He’s a smart player, he’s got good movement skills,” Steichen said. “Very versatile, he can play inside and outside.”

Offensive line

A Colts offensive line that has been banged up recently had its fair share of issues in Wednesday’s practice.

Right tackle Braden Smith returned to the lineup after missing half a week due to a knee injury, but the Colts haven’t had Ryan Kelly at center the past two days, and then Fries went down.

Indianapolis is mixing and matching, and the referees dotting the practice field kept finding imperfections in their play. The Colts were flagged for four holding penalties, a false start and the illegal formation, an issue the team has to clean up before the regular season.

In addition, there didn’t appear to be much room for any of the Indianapolis running backs. Working against Eberflus’ defense, nearly all of the running backs were stuffed right at the line of scrimmage, although Deon Jackson had a couple of nice gains late in the practice.

Not everything went wrong for the Colts offensive line Wednesday. The team’s top two starting tackles, Smith and Bernhard Raimann, dominated the Bears defensive ends in 1-on-1 pass rush drills, and backup interior linemen Dakoda Shepley also turned in a couple of nice pass-blocking snaps.

Injury report

Fries, wide receiver Ashton Dulin, defensive end Genard Avery and wide receiver Malik Turner appeared to suffer injuries in Wednesday’s practice.

Fries participated in one-on-one drills early in practice, but he was held out of 11-on-11 drills later, and the guard was wearing a wrap on his right lower leg. Dulin got up gingerly after the play, was examined by trainers and taken off the practice field.

Avery was down for several minutes, then taken away from the field on a cart.

Kelly (foot), defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (foot), running back Zack Moss (arm), tight end Mo Alie-Cox (ankle), tight end Jelani Woods (hamstring), tight end Drew Ogletree (shoulder), linebacker Segun Olubi (concussion), wide receiver Breshad Perriman and wide receiver Vyncint Smith.

Quick hitters

Minshew completed his first 13 passes and finished 17 of 21, but his final throw, an end-zone shot in the two-minute drill was picked off on an incredible one-handed grab by Bears safety Micah Baskerville. … A Bears assistant coach caught a pass Sam Ehlinger tossed out of bounds and got a big cheer by racing up the sideline as if he’d made an interception.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts camp: Efficient day for Anthony Richardson against Bears