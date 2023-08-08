Colts camp observations: Differences evident between Gardner Minshew, Anthony Richardson

WESTFIELD — Gardner Minshew was brought to Indianapolis to handle the backup quarterback job, provide a veteran voice to help teach Shane Steichen’s offense to the rest of the roster and serve as a placeholder starter in case the Colts decide Anthony Richardson isn’t ready to immediately step in.

Indianapolis has divided the first-team snaps between Minshew and Richardson fairly evenly through the first two weeks of training camp, and Minshew took the first-team snaps in Tuesday’s return to the practice field.

By now, Minshew’s playing style has become evident, and it was on display again Tuesday.

Minshew completed 9 of 12 passes Tuesday, hitting Michael Pittman Jr. four times, Kylen Granson twice, Alec Pierce, Josh Downs and running back Evan Hull. Two of his three incompletions were deflected; Grover Stewart batted down one, and cornerback Dallis Flowers got his hands on an overthrown ball that went over the head of a leaping Pierce late in the practice.

But most of those completions were short, high-efficiency throws, rather than pushing the ball downfield, a development that has become a pattern throughout training camp. Even when Minshew scrambles, he has been more likely to throw the ball out of bounds than to take a shot down the field, or to pull down the ball and tuck it away for a minimal gain.

There is a little flair to the way Minshew practices, most notably pointing to the sky when he sees a certain play developing well, but for the most part, he’s been steady and efficient, rather than the kind of quarterback who’s pushing the envelope.

Richardson watch

Richardson posted his best two practices of training camp on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon, a tantalizing glimpse of the potential that convinced the Colts to take him with the No. 4 pick.

Tuesday’s practice was a reminder that he’s going to have a few growing pains.

Richardson completed 4 of 6 passes, but he underthrew a go route to Michael Strachan on the sideline that veteran cornerback Kevin Toliver II picked off, underthrew Ashton Dulin on another deep ball that allowed linebacker JoJo Domann to close the gap and make a play on the ball — Domann was flagged for a questionable pass interference — and fumbled on a scramble as he slipped to the ground, a mistake that left Richardson visibly annoyed with himself after the play.

The rookie’s four completions went to tight end Nick Eubanks, wide receiver Malik Turner, wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie and tight end Pharaoh Brown.

In the running game, Richardson made one nice play, drawing a cheer from the crowd as he picked his way through the defense, but he also had the fumble and a play where he likely would have been tackled for a loss by defensive tackle Taven Bryan and linebacker Segun Olubi.

Injury report

The Colts were already thin at running back. The team’s presumed starter, Jonathan Taylor, remains on the active/physically unable to perform list, and he wasn’t at practice on Tuesday because of his rehabilitation, according to Steichen. Taylor’s backup, Zack Moss, broke his arm early in training camp and isn’t expected back until the beginning of the season.

Another experienced Indianapolis back was forced to sit out Tuesday’s practice. Deon Jackson, the incumbent third-down back, was out with an injury, leaving most of the carries to fifth-round pick Evan Hull, undrafted free agent Zavier Scott and third-year journeyman Jake Funk. Veteran Kenyan Drake, signed as insurance late last week, has not been given a lot of carries in 11-on-11 work yet.

Indianapolis is similarly thin on front-line players in the secondary right now but there are signs that could change. Free safety Rodney Thomas II (toe) joined cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle) and strong safety Julian Blackmon (hamstring) on the sideline, but Moore II and Blackmon were spotted working with trainers on the field after practice.

Indianapolis also got back the services of defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis, who was taken off the PUP list as he recovers from the torn patellar tendon that ended his season prematurely last year, and defensive end Samson Ebukam (hamstring), who’d missed the better part of a couple of weeks. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (foot), tight end Mo Alie-Cox (ankle), tight end Jelani Woods (hamstring), tight end Will Mallory (hamstring), defensive end Genard Avery, linebacker Cameron McGrone and linebacker Liam Anderson (arm/shoulder) did not practice.

Quick hitters

Linebacker Shaquille Leonard made at least two tackles of Hull in traffic. … Third-string quarterback Sam Ehlinger made the throw of the day, perfectly laying a deep ball down the right sideline into the hands of a streaking Kody Case for a big gain. … Rookie cornerback JuJu Brents made a nice play to break up an Ehlinger pass later in the practice. … Second-year defensive tackle Eric Johnson turned in an impressive performance in one-on-one pass rush drills against the offensive linemen, beating Danny Pinter twice and Will Fries once with quickness to the inside.

