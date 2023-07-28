Colts camp observations: Anthony Richardson working on timing with first-team snaps

WESTFIELD — A thunderstorm forced the Colts indoors for the first time in training camp Friday, but the 750 fans who made it into the stands got to see what they have been eagerly anticipating.

Anthony Richardson taking the first-team snaps at quarterback.

The rookie took every first-team snap in both 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 work, making good on Colts head coach Shane Steichen’s promise that Richardson and Gardner Minshew will get first-team snaps during training camp.

Richardson opened practice by completing a quick throw to Isaiah McKenzie on a play that was immediately blown up by an attacking Kenny Moore II, hit rookie running back Evan Hull on a checkdown and completed a short throw to Michael Pittman Jr. that would have been immediately tackled by linebacker E.J. Speed in a full-contact setting.

The rookie also missed two passes, firing high on his longest throw of the day, a sideline shot to tight end Kylen Granson while Richardson was throwing on the move, then missing running back Deon Jackson on a short screen.

Richardson still has some work to do on the timing of plays, a development that should be expected for a rookie in just the second training-camp practice of his NFL career.

“Those full-speed reps, the movement in the pocket,” Steichen said. “There was one today, we had a pressure off the edge, and he sped up, we had it picked up, and he just barely missed the throw, but it’s little things like that, like, ‘Hey, we’re picked up, boom, we’re good on that, we can make a little easier throw there.'”

For example, in 7-on-7, Richardson completed a long 60-yard throw to Alec Pierce for a touchdown, but he held the ball for a long time before letting the throw go, likely too long if he was going against a pass rush. Richardson also held the ball a little longer than normal on his next two throws in 7-on-7.

But there is also a lesson for the receivers in those plays.

“When you’ve got a guy like Anthony that can get out of the pocket and make those plays, big plays come off scramble plays, and that’s something we talk about in the meeting rooms,” Steichen said.

Richardson was given four extra snaps in 7-on-7 at the end of the practice, and the period produced his best play of the practice, a deep over in the middle of the field to Kody Case that required power and precision.

All of it should be expected. The Colts have been clear that they’re expecting Richardson to make mistakes, and there are also signs that he’s already learning on the fly. On one play, he handed off to the running back and then took off around the end without the ball, realizing as he turned the corner that there was a completely open field in front of him.

Richardson reacted with a little frustration.

He knew he should have kept the ball for a gain.

“You saw his body language, I’m sure,” Steichen said. “Those are gonna happen. When you have certain plays where the quarterback’s got to make a decision, is he going to be right on every single play?”

Shaq’s back

For the second consecutive day, Shaquille Leonard participated in every part of practice.

Even though the Colts said they were not going to clear him for full contact right away, Leonard stepped into the hole and hit running back Zack Moss on at least one play during 11-on-11 drills

“I’m so excited for him to be back,” Steichen said. “The energy he brings, I mean, you can feel it in practice. A veteran leader who’s a high-profile player, just having him back on the field, I’m so happy for him, what he’s gone through.”

Leonard’s an early riser, and Steichen’s first impression of the Colts linebacker was that he was in the team facility at 5 a.m. every morning during the offseason, working hard to recover from November surgery to relieve the pressure two discs in his spine were putting on his nerves.

“For him to do what he’s doing right now, back on this field, it’s pretty awesome,” Steichen said.

Marking Minshew

Working with the second team, Minshew completed 6 of 8 passes in 11-on-11 work, opening practice with incompletions on a throw broken up by linebacker JoJo Domann and a drop by Hull.

Minshew went 2 of 4 in his 7-on-7 session, then started to get going. The veteran backup opened the next 11-on-11 period with a completion on a diving, scrambling catch by tight end Granson, then hit wide receiver Ethan Fernea for completions on back-to-back plays.

Minshew then finished up with completions to Drew Ogletree, Ashton Dulin and Malik Turner in the final period.

Running the race

With Jonathan Taylor on the PUP list, there are more snaps for the rest of the running backs, and the cluster of backs competing for roster spots turned in several eye-popping plays on Friday, albeit with the caveat the Colts were not in full pads.

Third-year back Deon Jackson broke two long runs, cutting through the line and then racing down the sideline. Fifth-round pick Hull has been a frequent target on passing plays, and backup Jake Funk had a big gain with a nice burst through the hole.

Injury report

Defensive end Samson Ebukam was held out of practice due to a hamstring injury.

Rookie cornerback JuJu Brents (hamstring) and strong safety Julian Blackmon (hamstring) also did not practice.

Taylor (ankle), defensive end Tyquan Lewis (knee) and rookie tight end Will Mallory (foot) remain on the active/physically unable to perform list.

Quick hitters

Moore has made big plays in back-to-back practices, but he was also flagged for pass interference on Richardson’s first throw of 7-on-7. … Punter Rigoberto Sanchez, who is coming off a torn Achilles tendon suffered last season, took snaps during punt period, but he couldn’t do any kicking because the Colts were forced to move inside by weather. … Edge rusher Genard Avery likely would have had a sack of Minshew on the quarterback’s first incompletion. … Per Steichen, the Colts will go into full pads on Monday.

