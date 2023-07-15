Colts Camp Countdown: Raimann starts summer atop depth chart at LT

Jul. 14—INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have placed a lot of faith in Bernhard Raimann this offseason.

A third-round pick out of Central Michigan in 2022, Raimann made 11 starts as a rookie and finished the year in impressive fashion.

Only Jamaree Salyer of the Los Angeles Chargers — a sixth-round pick out of Georgia who made 14 starts at left tackle after being drafted as a guard — finished with a higher pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus among rookies.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Raimann's continual improvement throughout the season did not go unnoticed by general manager Chris Ballard, who made no move to challenge the 25-year-old Austrian during the offseason.

"Sure, he's got things he's got to work on," Ballard said in January. "He's got to get a little bit bigger, little bit stronger, but we thought he performed at a winning level the last seven, eight weeks of the season."

Raimann will enter training camp as the projected starter at left tackle with veteran Braden Smith starting on the right side.

Smith tied a career high with 16 starts last season but wasn't always at his best. PFF credited him with seven sacks surrendered, and he was flagged for eight penalties including four false starts.

Advertisement

But count PFF among those expecting a bounce back season for the 27-year-old. Smith stands 15th overall in PFF's preseason rankings of tackles across the league.

He's been a highly efficient run blocker throughout his career, and if he can rediscover greater consistency in his pass protection, Smith could return to the near Pro Bowl level he played at for the majority of his first three NFL seasons.

If Raimann's upward trajectory continues and Smith returns to form, Indianapolis could be well stocked on the edges of the offensive line.

The Colts will need both players to perform well because there isn't any experienced depth behind them.

Advertisement

Jordan Murray — a 26-year-old whose first taste of the NFL came as a tryout with the Seattle Seahawks during rookie mini-camp in 2019 — has played the most professional snaps of any tackle on the roster behind Raimann and Smith.

But that experience came in The Spring League — where he won a championship with the Generals in 2020 — and the Canadian Football League — where he started nine regular-season games and two playoff contests for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2021.

Murray spent last season on the Colts' practice squad and has yet to take a regular-season snap in the NFL.

The other three players listed at tackle on the 90-man roster are rookies.

Advertisement

Blake Freeland was a fourth-round pick out of BYU, Jake Witt was selected in the seventh round out of Northern Michigan and Matthew Vanderslice was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Iowa.

Freeland and Witt have all the athletic measurables typical of Ballard draft picks, and Freeland took some first-team snaps at right tackle when Smith was sidelined during the spring.

Carter O'Donnell, a 24-year-old Canadian who originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and has yet to take a regular-season snap, is listed as both a guard and a tackle as he attempts to finally dent the 53-man roster.