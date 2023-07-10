Colts Camp Countdown: QB competition takes center stage

Jul. 9—INDIANAPOLIS — The clear focus throughout the summer will center on the quarterback position for the Indianapolis Colts.

And much of that attention will be directed toward rookie Anthony Richardson. The fourth overall pick's obvious physical talent provides plenty of reason for optimism in the future, and his lack of experience gives cause for an equal measure of patience in the present.

Before he can begin to compare himself in franchise annals to fellow first-round picks Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck, Richardson must first win the most important battle of training camp against veteran Gardner Minshew II.

Minshew, a 27-year-old former Washington State standout, has made just four starts over the past two seasons. But he spent those years with new Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen as his offensive coordinator on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Minshew has the best understanding of Steichen's scheme of anyone on the roster and by far the most experience at quarterback.

He started 20 games in two seasons for the Jacksonville Jaguars after being drafted in the sixth round in 2019, and he has 32 appearances over four seasons for his career.

Sam Ehlinger, the third quarterback on the roster, has three starts and seven appearances over two seasons with the Colts. But the 24-year-old out of Texas finds himself as the longest tenured quarterback on the roster for the second straight season.

That provides stark evidence of the carousel Indianapolis has ridden under center since Luck's sudden retirement prior to the 2019 season.

The Colts have used six different starters in the four seasons since Luck's departure, and either Richardson or Minshew should become the seventh when the regular season begins Sept. 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Jaguars.

The battle could come down to several factors.

First and foremost — even in a season with modest expectations following a 4-12-1 collapse in 2022 and a complete makeover of the offensive coaching staff — the player who gives the team the best chance to win will have a leg up.

Conventional wisdom suggests that will be Minshew.

He went 6-6 for Jacksonville as a rookie emergency starter in 2019 after expensive free agent addition Nick Foles was lost to injury during the season opener. Minshew's raw numbers were impressive. He completed 60.6% of his passes for 3,271 yards with 21 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Indianapolis would gladly take a replication of those results from Richardson this fall.

But Minshew failed to sustain that level of play. He stated just eight games (winning one) for Jacksonville in 2020 and was traded to the Eagles the following August after the Jaguars selected Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick.

In Philadelphia, he helped guide the early career of Jalen Hurts — who led the team to the Super Bowl in just his second full season as a starter last year.

There are many parallels being drawn between Hurts and Richardson because of their dual threat abilities and the fact they'll play in the same offensive system.

But there aren't any real comparisons to Richardson in the NFL's history.

He set the Scouting Combine ablaze in February with his explosive running and leaping ability, and despite the inconsistency in his game the most reliable element of his arsenal is the deep ball.

If Indianapolis decides to develop the rookie on the field from the start, Richardson figures to produce more than his fair share of explosive plays. Even in the brief glimpses the media got of the 21-year-old this spring, it was abundantly evident his strong arm and knack for deep ball placement could stress defenses this fall.

Richardson also is a home-run threat with his legs, giving the Colts a chance to join the modern offensive template of forcing defenses to account for all 11 players on offense.

The question is whether Richardson can be consistent enough to move the chains on a regular basis. His footwork needs improvement, which would aid his ability to consistently complete passes on crossing and timing patterns.

Richardson's pocket awareness was top notch at Florida, and he at times flashed a next-level ability to read defenses that combined with his physical gifts for some unprecedented plays.

But with just 13 collegiate starts under his belt, Richardson also was prone to lapses and missed opportunities on seemingly routine plays.

Indianapolis must decide whether it wants the quarterback to work through those challenges on the field or if he'd be better served by watching Minshew operate the offense from the sideline.

The three preseason games and — perhaps even more importantly — joint practices with the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia this summer will give the Colts the needed data to make a final call.