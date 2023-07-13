Colts Camp Countdown: Pittman again leads crowded WR group

Jul. 12—INDIANAPOLIS — Michael Pittman Jr. remains the most accomplished wide receiver on the Indianapolis Colts' roster.

But, this time around, the 25-year-old stands to gain significant financial stability if he can continue his on-field climb.

Pittman is scheduled to make a little more than $2.9 million in the final year of his rookie contract, and his agent reportedly has been in discussions with the team about a long-term extension throughout the summer.

A 2020 second-round pick out of Southern California, Pittman has little motivation to agree to any early deal at a discount.

The wide receiver market is booming, and the 6-foot-4, 223-pounder has proven he can be productive even with chaos surrounding him.

While Indianapolis cycled through three starting quarterbacks during a disastrous 2022 campaign, Pittman still managed to pull in 99 receptions for 925 yards and four scores. Over three NFL seasons — with five starting quarterbacks — he's compiled 227 catches for 2,510 yards and 11 touchdowns.

This fall, Pittman figures to provide a major source of confidence for rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson. Though he hasn't flashed elite speed to take the top off opposing defenses, Pittman has proven adept at improvisation.

His best season to date came in 2021 when he totaled 88 catches for 1,082 yards and six touchdowns. Included in those totals were a batch of big plays after quarterback Carson Wentz extended downs with scrambles.

Richardson showed a knack for avoiding pocket pressure and keeping his eyes downfield during his brief college career at Florida, and Pittman's ability to find the open spot in a defense when plays go off schedule could be a joyful match with the new quarterback.

Alec Pierce also has reason to celebrate the arrival of a new young passer.

A second-round pick out of Cincinnati, Pierce managed to garner 41 catches for 593 yards and two scores as a rookie despite the circus last season.

He is the one receiver on the roster who has shown the consistent ability to run past opposing defensive secondaries, and Richardson's ability to reach all areas of the field with his well-placed deep ball should marry well with that skill.

While Pittman and Pierce should hold down the top two spots on the depth chart, there's great intrigue behind them.

Parris Campbell signed as a free agent with the New York Giants, and veteran Isaiah McKenzie will battle third-round pick Josh Downs to replace him in the slot.

The 28-year-old McKenzie made 137 catches for 1,316 yards and 11 touchdowns during five seasons in a loaded Buffalo Bills offense. He made 68 appearances with 26 starts during that stretch and signed with the Colts in an effort to earn a full-time role for the first time.

Downs made a quick impression during the rookie mini-camp in May but spent the rest of the spring on the sideline with an injury. The slippery 5-10 receiver was ultra productive at North Carolina, where he caught 202 passes for 2,483 yards and 22 touchdowns.

The majority of Downs' numbers — all except for seven receptions, 119 yards and three scores — came in the last two seasons. He also is a favorite of Indianapolis wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne, who believes Downs was one of the top performers at February's NFL Scouting Combine.

Ashton Dulin is back for a fifth season in Indianapolis and figures to earn the fifth wide receiver role while again starring on special teams.

The 6-1 speedster might be the only player on the roster who can replicate Pierce's ability to beat defenses over the top, and he has 36 career special teams stops — including a career-high 17 in 2022.

With just three career starts, Dulin has 33 catches for 450 yards and three touchdowns.

The Colts have carried a sixth wideout in most recent seasons, and that battle could be intense.

Breshad Perriman was brought in to provide a veteran presence in a young position room and could fit best as the primary backup for Pittman. A first-round pick out of Central Florida in 2015, Perriman's best season came in 2019 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he caught 36 passes for 645 yards and six touchdowns.

He has 145 receptions for 2,343 yards and 16 scores over his seven-year career.

Mike Strachan also figures to factor into the competition in his third season out Charleston. A seventh-round pick in 2020, the 25-year-old has been a perennial breakout candidate but has made just 19 career regular-season appearances with five catches for 85 yards.

Vyncint Smith also could join the mix. A native of Bavaria, he has 23 catches for 239 yards and one touchdown in 29 regular-season games over four seasons with the Houston Texans and New York Jets.

Rookie Zavier Scott was signed as an undrafted rookie running back out of Maine and has made the transition to receiver after some impressive practice performances. Third-year veteran Juwann Winfree, fifth-year veteran Malik Turner, returning Ethan Fernea and undrafted rookies Johnny King and Kody Case round out a crowded position group.