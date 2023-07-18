Colts Camp Countdown: Paye, Odeyingbo have chance to step forward

Jul. 18—INDIANAPOLIS — Is this the year Kwity Paye puts it all together and the football gods smile upon him with a healthy season?

The Indianapolis Colts are counting on it.

There is little question about Paye's talent. A first-round pick out of Michigan in 2021, he's shown consistent ability to disrupt opposing offenses during his two seasons in the NFL.

But he's missed seven games to injury, including five last season due to a pulled hamstring and a sprained ankle. Those ailments join a knee injury last summer and another sprained ankle during his rookie campaign on his NFL medical record.

Even through the physical battles, Paye has consistently improved on the field. Despite playing in three fewer games, the 24-year-old improved his numbers nearly across the board from his rookie season last year.

Paye set career highs with 45 tackles, six sacks and 10 tackles for loss. He also matched the 10 quarterback hits he recorded as a rookie and forced the third fumble of his brief career.

Playing the "big" defensive end position in first-year coordinator Gus Bradley's scheme, Paye used his top-level fluidity and athleticism to wreak havoc in opposing backfields. One of the biggest questions for him this summer will be whether he stays in his previous role or moves to the "Wide 9" pass-rushing role vacated when the Colts chose not to re-sign veteran Yannick Ngakue.

There are several candidates to play opposite Paye in either role.

Samson Ebukam, a 28-year-old free agent signed from the San Francisco 49ers, likely will get the first crack. He had five sacks last year playing opposite wrecking ball Nick Bosa and has 23.5 career sacks over six seasons with the Niners and Los Angeles Rams.

That makes him the most productive of any of the pass rushers in what is another young and inexperienced position room on this roster.

Dayo Odeyingbo, a second-round pick in 2021 behind Paye who battled a torn Achilles' tendon as a rookie, figures to also get a long look.

The 23-year-old finished last season in impressive fashion with nine tackles, 3.5 sacks and three tackles for loss over the final four weeks. Those numbers represented more than half of Odeyingbo's season totals of 18 tackles, five sacks and five tackles for loss.

There's a sense the athletic big man is finally fully recovered from the Achilles' injury, and he could be poised to begin forming the ferocious tandem with Paye that Indianapolis envisioned on draft day two years ago.

In any event, the Colts want to bring defenders in waves to keep their legs fresh and ideally keep consistent pressure on opposing passers.

Tyquan Lewis, entering his sixth season out of Ohio State, can play a significant role in that rotation if he remains healthy.

Lewis has seen each of the last two seasons end with a knee injury in late October, but he has been productive when he's been on the field. In just 15 games over the past two years, he's tallied 3.5 sacks, five tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits while displaying the versatility to play both inside and out.

The depth chart on the interior of the defensive line is far more defined.

DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart hold down the starting tackle positions and form the most dependable duo on the roster.

Buckner posted 74 tackles, eight sacks, 11 tackles for loss and 22 quarterback hits while facing constant double teams and playing through injuries last season. Stewart had 70 tackles, four sacks, nine tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits despite routinely coming off the field in obvious passing situations.

The pair both had a case to make the Pro Bowl in 2022, and they again figure to cause more than a few sleepless nights for offensive coordinators this year.

Veteran Taven Bryan — a former first-round pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars — was signed to provide depth at tackle. Other interior options include former Denver Broncos third-rounder McTelvin Agim, returning 2022 draft pick Eric Johnson and undrafted rookies Caleb Sampson and Jamal Woods.

On the edge, fourth-round pick Adetomiwa Adebawore will battle for a roster spot with free-agent additions Genard Avery and Khalid Kareem and seventh-round rookie Titus Leo.

Like Lewis, Adebawore has the added benefit of inside-out versatility.