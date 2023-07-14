Colts Camp Countdown: No clear pecking order in crowded TE group

Jul. 13—INDIANAPOLIS — Perhaps no position on the Indianapolis Colts' roster has less clarity entering training camp than tight end.

It's a crowded group, with seven players battling for a maximum of four spots on the 53-man roster. But injuries obscured any true look at the potential pecking order this spring.

Mo Alie-Cox again figures to be near the top of the depth chart. The 29-year-old made a career-high 11 starts last season but caught just 19 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns as the offense stumbled to a 27th-place ranking in total yards and averaged just 17 points to rank 30th in the 32-team league.

There were unconfirmed whispers the Colts might be open to dealing Alie-Cox during the offseason, but he's back for a seventh season in Indianapolis and is valued for his leadership on and off the field.

Meanwhile, second-year standout Jelani Woods appears poised to make a massive jump.

A third-round pick out of Virginia in 2022, Woods got off to a slow start as a rookie and made just two starts. He finished with 25 catches for 312 yards and three touchdowns, leading Indianapolis' tight ends in receiving yards and tying for the lead at the position group in scores.

At 6-foot-7 and 253 pounds, the athletic 24-year-old is a natural mismatch for most defenders, and he could provide a valuable security blanket for whomever earns the starting quarterback job as a third-down and red-zone target.

Woods is widely expected to fill a similar role in the Colts' offense as Dallas Goedert plays for the Philadelphia Eagles. Goedert caught 111 passes for 1,532 yards and seven touchdowns in 27 games over the past two seasons with new Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen as his offensive coordinator.

Injury rehab sidelined Woods throughout the spring, so he'll take his first snaps in the new offense at Westfield's Grand Park when training camp practice begins July 26.

Kylen Granson remains an intriguing option in the tight end mix.

The 25-year-old nearly tripled his production from his rookie season with 31 catches for 302 yards in 2022 while playing in four fewer games. At 6-3 and 242 pounds, he's the smallest player in the position group, and he's been used more similarly to a slot receiver at times than a traditional tight end.

Granson could be pushed for the third tight end role by a trio of newcomers.

Veteran Pharaoh Brown has been a hammer in the run game over five seasons with the Oakland Raiders, Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans. Since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017, the 29-year-old has appeared in 55 games with 36 starts and has made 51 receptions for 478 yards and two touchdowns.

Drew Ogletree was impressive during the spring and early portions of training camp last year after being drafted in the sixth round out of Youngstown State. A converted wide receiver, the 6-5, 260-pounder showed flashes of his playmaking ability before a non-contact knee injury ended his rookie season in August.

If healthy — he did not practice this spring — Ogletree could provide another athletic mismatch in the middle of the field for an offense seeking more playmakers.

Rookie Will Mallory has Indiana ties. His grandfather, Bill, is the winningest head coach in Indiana University football history, and his uncle, Curt, is the current head football coach at Indiana State.

A Florida native, Mallory set career highs with 42 catches and 538 yards while pulling in three touchdowns for the University of Miami last year. The Colts selected the 6-4, 239-pounder in the fifth round with the idea he can become another weapon in the passing attack.

Mallory also missed the majority of the spring with an injury.

The seventh tight end on the roster is Kaden Smith, a 26-year-old out of Stanford who was a sixth-round draft pick for the San Francisco 49ers in 2019. The 6-5, 249-pounder has appeared in 33 games over three seasons with the New York Giants and has 52 catches for 413 yards and three touchdowns.

Indianapolis added a pair of offensive coaches from the Giants' staff this offseason — offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. and running backs coach DeAndre Smith — who know the new tight end well.