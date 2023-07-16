Colts Camp Countdown: Nelson, Kelly seek bounce-back seasons

Jul. 16—INDIANAPOLIS — There's no bigger boost available to the Indianapolis Colts' offensive line this season than a return to form for left guard Quenton Nelson.

Slowed by back and ankle injuries, the past two seasons haven't lived up to the three-time All-Pro's lofty standards.

The slippage was especially evident in 2022, when Nelson was charged with five sacks surrendered by Pro Football Focus — more than his previous four seasons combined.

The 27-year-old finished with just a 68.4 overall grade from PFF, his second straight season under 70.

But he came out of the season in good health and has had no limits on his offseason workouts.

Nelson and center Ryan Kelly formed the backbone of the Colts' dominant offensive lines from 2018-20. But injures, illness and inconsistency have hampered both multi-time Pro Bowlers the past two seasons.

Like Nelson, Kelly appears poised for a bounce-back season.

He also was charged with five sacks surrendered in 2022 by PFF, and the 30-year-old recorded a 64.3 overall grade.

The slumps for the two interior stars were also evident in the running game.

A year after Jonathan Taylor led the NFL in rushing and set a host of single-season franchise records, Indianapolis managed just 4.3 yards per carry and ranked 23rd in rushing offense.

If Kelly and Nelson can return to their respective Pro Bowl forms, the offensive line stands a tremendous chance at bouncing back as a whole.

That would be a welcome development with one of the major goals for 2023 being the nurturing of rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, the fourth overall pick in April's NFL Draft.

While Nelson and Kelly are entrenched at their positions, right guard remains the most open spot on the offensive line.

Will Fries begins training camp atop the depth chart after making nine starts last year.

PFF charged Fries with just one sack in 2022, but he was flagged for four penalties — including a pair of holding calls — in just 645 snaps. His overall grade was just 58.4.

The 25-year-old remains a solid pass protector, and a full offseason of preparation in the starter's role should help bring about improvement.

Still, there are challengers in the wings.

Former Ball State star Danny Pinter held the right guard spot for just three starts in 2022 and appears to be best suited as Kelly's backup at center. But he is the most experienced of all the other guard options on the roster.

The most intriguing challenger is former Indianapolis Cathedral star Emil Ekiyor Jr. Despite starting 40 games at right guard over the past three years at Alabama — including all 13 during a national championship season in 2020 — Ekiyor went undrafted.

Concerns about a knee injury suffered early in the 2019 season scared off several suitors. The 23-year-old landed as a free agent with his hometown team and could push for an increased role at some point during the season.

The remaining interior depth options lack experience.

Guard Arlington Hambright was a seventh-round pick by the Chicago Bears in 2020 and spent last year on the Colts' practice squad after being released by the New England Patriots on the final cutdown before the regular season. He appeared in nine games with one start for Chicago as a rookie and hasn't played in the regular season since.

Center Wesley French spent last season on Indianapolis' practice squad after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Western Michigan, and center Dakoda Shepley was claimed off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys in January.

The 28-year-old Shepley has appeared in 13 combined games with Dallas, the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers over the past three seasons.