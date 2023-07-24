Colts Camp Countdown: New look for special teams under Mason

Jul. 23—INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time since 2018, the Indianapolis Colts' special teams will have a significantly new look this fall.

Bubba Ventrone — the highly respected coordinator under former head coach Frank Reich — is now with the Cleveland Browns, and Zionsville native Brian Mason will run the unit in his debut NFL season.

Mason grew up as a fan of the Peyton Manning-era Colts and has remarked several times on the emotional pull of wearing the horseshoe logo on a daily basis.

But it's his 13 years as a coach at the college level that proved to Indianapolis he's the right man for the job.

Mason spent the past five seasons as special teams coordinator first at Cincinnati (2018-21) under former Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell and then at Notre Dame during Marcus Freeman's first season as head coach of the Fighting Irish.

His units were noted for their aggressive style. Mason believes putting pressure on opposing punters and kickers can be nearly as impactful as blocking kicks.

A shanked punt has obvious advantages, and a rushed attempt that fails to get full hang time can lead to better return opportunities.

On the field goal and extra point side, hurried kicks affect a kicker's balance and mechanics and can lead to off-target attempts.

Mason will bring that philosophy to Indianapolis with a host of new faces in the mix.

Mainstays E.J. Speed, Ashton Dulin and Grant Stuard remain critical elements of the coverage teams, but the most high-profile roles will include a lot of fresh blood.

Most notably, fifth-year veteran Matt Gay takes over the place-kicking duties on a healthy four-year, $22.5 million free agent deal.

Gay has connected on 87.8% of his career field goal attempts, and that number jumped to 92.5% over the past three years with the Los Angeles Rams. Similarly, he's been true on 95.2% of his career point-after tries and 97.9% of his attempts over the past three seasons.

Gay's tenure in L.A. included a Super Bowl championship following the 2021 season, and he's expected to stabilize a position that's been in flux for the Colts at least since future Hall of Famer Adam Vinatieri's retirement following the 2019 season.

"We're really excited to get a dependable, proven kicker like Matt Gay, who's done it at the highest level, performed under pressure the last few years, has been over 90% making field goals including in a run to the Super Bowl," Mason told Colts.com in April. "We're just really excited to be able to bring him into our specialists room and our special teams units and to be able to lean on him in some big moments."

The punting game also should get a boost from the return of Rigoberto Sanchez, who excels at directional kicks and limiting return opportunities. Sanchez has placed 38.5% of his career attempts inside the opponents' 20-yard line, and he's topped the 40% mark in three of his five NFL seasons.

A torn Achilles' tendon on the final day of training camp last year cost him the entire 2022 season, but he's expected to be ready to go by the start of the regular season in September.

There could be ample competition for the return roles.

Dallis Flowers made a splash last season as an undrafted rookie by averaging 31.1 yards on 23 kickoff returns.

But the new fair catch rule — allowing teams to start at the 25-yard line by fair catching any kick inside that marker — might further limit the significance of the kickoff return role. And Flowers is expected to compete for a starting cornerback job, which could significantly limit the coaching staff's desire to keep him in a return role.

Dulin also has kickoff experience with a career average of 25.8 yards on 17 returns.

The punt return duties had been handled in recent seasons by running back Nyheim Hines, but he was dealt to the Buffalo Bills at the trade deadline last October.

Wide receiver Keke Coutee took the reigns following Hines' departure, but he was not re-signed during the offseason.

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie has averaged 8.9 yards on 58 career returns for the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos. His competitor for the slot receiver role, rookie Josh Downs, also could enter the punt-return conversation.