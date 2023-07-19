Colts Camp Countdown: Leonard's status key to defense

Jul. 19—INDIANAPOLIS — There are few factors more important to the Indianapolis Colts this season than the availability of Shaquille Leonard.

The three-time All-Pro linebacker was optimistic throughout the spring about his ongoing recovery from back surgery, and he was a visible presence during many practices open to the media — even if he was not yet participating.

The momentum seems to be pointing toward a return to the playing field in the near future for Leonard, but the consternation surrounding the situation is certainly understandable.

After playing through a serious ankle injury throughout the 2021 season, the 27-year-old discovered the following spring the pain was associated with a misfiring nerve that began in his back.

Leonard underwent surgery toward the end of organized team activities last year and then sat out all of training camp. He was able to play in just three games, taking only 74 snaps, before undergoing a second surgery and shutting down his season in November.

Teammate Zaire Franklin worked out with Leonard during the offseason in Tampa, Florida, and saw the same drive and determination that have marked Leonard's career. It's even more encouraging Leonard has the feeling back in his leg and said this spring he already felt better than at any point last year.

The biggest questions now are how soon he can return to the field and whether he can rediscover the form that made him one of the NFL's best defensive players at any position.

Despite the constant pain in 2021, Leonard led the league with eight forced fumbles and added four interceptions and three fumble recoveries in a career-high 16 games.

His ability to create turnovers is elite, and it was sorely missed by the Indianapolis defense last season. With young players expected to fill several key roles this year, Leonard's leadership on and off the field will be critical.

If he's healthy, the starting linebacker spots again appear to be a strength of the roster despite the loss of Bobby Okereke to the New York Giants.

Franklin enjoyed a breakout 2022 season during which he set a franchise record with 167 tackles and made a strong push for a Pro Bowl appearance. He can hold down the middle linebacker role with Leonard returning to the weak side in place of Okereke, and the two members of the 2018 draft class can form the heart of the 2023 defense.

E.J. Speed, who made a career-high five starts last year and finished with 63 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups, figures to be the starter on the strong side.

The concerns come after the top three.

There are no other linebackers on the roster with proven NFL production.

JoJo Domann, an undrafted free agent from Nebraska who had eight stops in 2022 on special teams, has a chance to move up the depth chart and see his first defensive snaps this year.

A tackling machine for the Cornhuskers, Domann appears to be a good fit as a replacement for Speed on the strong side or Franklin in the middle.

Speed also can play the weak side if Leonard is unavailable or needs a break.

Grant Stuard, who had nine special teams tackles in 2022, again is a favorite to make the roster as a specialist.

Any remaining spots on the 53-man roster will be contested by untested talent.

Segun Olubi made two regular-season appearances last year as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State, and Cameron McGrone — a fifth-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2021 — made his regular-season debut with Indianapolis and got his first career tackle in last year's season finale against the Houston Texans.

Undrafted rookies Liam Anderson of Holy Cross and Donavan Mutin of Houston fill out the position group.