Colts Camp Countdown: Competition abounds at cornerback

Jul. 20—INDIANAPOLIS — No position group holds as much intrigue for the Indianapolis Colts this summer as the cornerbacks.

Yes, the quarterback competition will dominate the headlines throughout training camp and potentially for the entire season. But — as critical as that role is — there are only two viable answers to the question of who will start under center: rookie Anthony Richardson and veteran Gardner Minshew.

The possibilities at cornerback appear endless.

Several factors brought the Colts to this point.

The position lost its leader in March when Stephon Gilmore requested a trade and was dealt to the Dallas Cowboys for a fifth-round pick.

Though it had far from the same seismic impact, Brandon Facyson left a short time later to re-sign as a free agent with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Those two moves opened up the competition for the two outside spots significantly. Then Isaiah Rodgers Sr. was busted for violations of the NFL's gambling policy in June, received an indefinite suspension of at least one year and was subsequently released.

Gilmore, Facyson and Rodgers combined for 168 career starts and 265 regular-season appearances.

The nine corners remaining on Indianapolis' roster have combined for 78 starts and 154 appearances. Remove nickelback Kenny Moore II — the one sure-fire starter in the bunch — from the equation, and the other eight players have five career starts and 67 regular-season appearances.

That's a recipe for severe growing pains in a league dominated by the passing game. But it's also an opportunity for several young players to make a name for themselves.

The latter should lead to some intense competition on the fields at Westfield's Grand Park Sports Campus starting next week.

With Moore playing inside when the defense is in sub packages — regularly about 70% of the time — the two outside roles should be up for grabs.

JuJu Brents, a former Warren Central star who shot up draft boards during his two seasons at Kansas State after transferring from Iowa, appears to be a favorite for one starting spot despite the fact he's yet to practice with the team.

Brents underwent wrist surgery shortly after the NFL Scouting Combine and sat out all of spring workouts while recovering.

At 6-foot-3, the 23-year-old has the length preferred in defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's scheme. He also ran a 4.53-second 40-yard dash at the Combine and has routinely shown the physicality to excel in press coverage.

Brents finished with 94 tackles and five interceptions at Kansas State, including four picks as a senior defensive leader for a team that finished 10-4 and won the Big 12 championship game last year.

Dallis Flowers, who burst onto the scene last year as a kickoff returner after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburg State, made a push this spring to be considered the other starting favorite.

The 26-year-old Chicago native got one late-season start a year ago and played a total of 174 defensive snaps. That almost qualifies him as a veteran in this extremely young group.

At 6-1, Flowers posted strong testing numbers including a 4.4-second 40-yard dash during the run-up to last year's draft. He also boasts a bold confidence that could help him stand out in a tight race.

Fifth-round rookie Darius Rush is another wild-card.

He missed the majority of spring workouts with a hamstring inury, but — like Brents and Flowers — he has the size and athleticism to fit the scheme. At 6-2, Rush was clocked at 4.36 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the Combine.

In four seasons at South Carolina — the last two as a starter — the 23-year-old racked up 75 tackles, three interceptions and 15 pass break-ups.

A third rookie, seventh-round pick Jaylon Jones, also could enter the conversation.

A highly touted high school prospect, the 6-2 Jones had three productive seasons at Texas A&M — finishing with 98 tackles, three interceptions and 12 pass break-ups. But he didn't have a pick last year as a junior, and just two pass break-ups came in his final college season.

Jones ran a 4.57-second 40-yard dash and posted an impressive 38-inch vertical leap at the Combine.

Darrell Baker Jr. also made a push to join the conversation this spring.

The 25-year-old made three appearances for the Colts as an undrafted rookie out of Georgia Southern last year, though all 31 of his snaps came on special teams.

At 6-1, he received some reps with the first team defense this spring and could be one to watch in Westfield.

With four career starts and 49 regular-season appearances — including 16 last season for Indianapolis — Brown is among the most experienced players in this group. But he appears best suited as Moore's primary back-up in the slot, and 303 of his 312 snaps last year came on special teams.

Kevin Toliver II has two starts and 29 appearances over the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos. He has 327 career snaps on defense and 210 on special teams.

The remaining player in the competition is Cole Coleman, a 5-9 undrafted rookie out of Elon.