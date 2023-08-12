Colts’ Cameron McGrone suffers head injury vs. Bills

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Cameron McGrone suffered a head injury during the preseason opener Saturday against the Buffalo Bills and will not return.

McGrone was evaluated near the end of the third quarter and was ultimately ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Colts linebacker Cameron McGrone is being evaluated for a head injury and won't return. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) August 12, 2023

A fringe roster player, McGrone has been competing in the linebacker room for the final spot. He was signed to the active roster from the New England Patriots practice squad late during the 2022 season and has been with the Colts throughout the offseason.

