Colts bump Anthony Castonzo to full practice, T.Y. Hilton listed as out

The Colts held another walkthrough on Tuesday, which means that their injury report is another estimation of how much work players would have done during a traditional practice session.

That estimation brought some optimism about left tackle Anthony Castonzo‘s status. Castonzo was listed as out along with 10 other players on Monday, but he was bumped up to full participation on Tuesday. Castonzo is listed with a toe injury.

Safety Clayton Geathers (rest) and safety George Odum (shoulder) also made the jump to full participation. Tight end Mo Alie-Cox (thumb) and running back Jordan Wilkins (ankle) moved from no participation to limited participation.

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton said on Tuesday he’ll return for Thursday’s game against the Texans after missing three games with a calf injury “if I check all the boxes” with the medical team and coaching staff. He was listed as out of practice in Tuesday’s estimation.

Tight end Eric Ebron (ankle), running back Marlon Mack (hand), cornerback Shakial Taylor (ankle), safety Khari Willis (concussion) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) were also listed as not participating. Mack and Willis have already been ruled out for Thursday’s game.