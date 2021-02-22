How should Colts build around Wentz in free agency, 2021 draft?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NFL Network's Marc Ross and Michael Silver discuss how the Indianapolis Colts should approach free agency and the draft. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

Recommended Stories