Colts bring back Phillip Walker to practice squad

The Colts now have a second quarterback for practice this week, but the still need one for the first two games.

Via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Colts signed quarterback Phillip Walker back to their practice squad.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Walker was in camp with them, so he can help with some continuity.

They need a backup, since Chad Kelly is suspended for the first two weeks, and Jacoby Brissett is the only quarterback on the active roster at the moment. They’ve looked at a number of veterans, but haven’t signed one yet.

The Colts also claimed cornerback Ryan Lewis off waivers from the Bills.