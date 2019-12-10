Colts bring back Dontrelle Inman

The Colts opted against re-signing wide receiver Dontrelle Inman after the 2018 season, but he has found his way back to Indianapolis.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is signing Inman on Tuesday.

Inman signed with the Patriots in May, but asked for and received his release in August. He signed with the Chargers, who he played with from 2014 to 2017, and had eight catches for 132 yards in four games before landing back on the open market. He had 28 catches for 304 yards and three touchdowns for the Colts last season.

The move comes at a time when the Colts are running low on healthy wideouts. Parris Campbell went on injured reserve Tuesday and T.Y. Hilton has missed five of the last six games with a calf injury.