Colts break minicamp early, conclude offseason workouts

The Indianapolis Colts officially will break for summer following Wednesday’s minicamp practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, concluding the offseason workout program a day early.

While the Colts were expected to have their final minicamp practice Thursday, it seems the team was content enough to break camp a day early, getting a jump start on what will be roughly a month and a half until the start of training camp in Westfield.

#Colts have broken mini-camp. Linemen caught back to back punts to end today’s practice and tomorrow’s session has been canceled. — George Bremer (@gmbremer) June 14, 2023

With minicamp now concluded, the Colts will go back and reassess what they’ve seen since the offseason workouts began in April.

The biggest storyline without a doubt will surround rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson. The No. 4 overall pick split first-team reps with veteran Gardner Minshew during the two days of minicamp, flashing some high-upside play while also showing there is still plenty of work to do.

We shouldn’t take too much away from the offseason workouts regardless of whether the notes are positive or negative. It’s always best to take everything with a grain of salt during the offseason while expressing some cautious optimism.

The next time the team will be together will be the first day of training camp, which is expected to be at some point in late July.

