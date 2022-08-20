Colts’ Brandon King ruled out vs. Lions

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Brandon King suffered a hamstring injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Detroit Lions on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

King was signed this offseason as a special teamer and linebacker depth piece. He’s been battling with a quartet of undrafted rookie free agents for the final spot in the linebacker room.

Colts LB Brandon King (hamstring) is OUT for the remainder of the game. — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) August 20, 2022

With King out for the rest of the game, expect to see a lot of Jojo Domann, Sterling Weatherford, Forrest Rhyne and James Skalski.

