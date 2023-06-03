Colts’ Braden Smith returned to practice from leg injury

Indianapolis Colts starting right tackle Braden Smith wasn’t on the practice field during the media’s first viewing of OTAs last week, but the veteran returned Friday from a leg injury.

It isn’t clear what caused the leg injury in the first place, but it appears it wasn’t a serious ailment as the 27-year-old was able to make an appearance during the media’s viewing Friday.

During OTAs, the media is only permitted to attend one practice per week. Smith could have made his return earlier in the week, and we may not have known that because the media wasn’t there.

Regardless, this is a good sign for the offensive line. The unit took a major downturn during the 2022 season as most of the offense did. Smith was slow to start the campaign but had a solid second half.

Working under new offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr., getting Smith on the field is a major key to the unit bouncing back.

