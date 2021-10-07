Colts’ Braden Smith (foot) has chance to play vs. Ravens

Indianapolis Colts right tackle Braden Smith has been dealing with a foot injury that has kept him off the field for the last three games, but it seems he’s heading in the right direction.

As the team returned to practice Thursday to prepare for the prime-time matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, Smith still wasn’t a participant. However, head coach Frank Reich is optimistic he will get back on the practice field later in the week.

It’s not a guarantee that it happens, but the situation seems to be developing in a more positive manner.

Colts injury news— RT Braden Smith will be working off to the side of practice today. Won't take part in team work, but it's possible later this week. Sounds like there's a chance he could return Monday night. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 7, 2021

Losing Smith for the last three games has been a major detriment to an offensive line that hasn’t played up to expectations this season. They are also going to be without left guard Quenton Nelson who is on the injured reserve list due to a high-ankle sprain.

Smith signed a massive contract extension just before the start of the season but has been absent for the majority of the campaign so far.

Hopefully, this positive news will end in Smith suiting up for the Colts on Monday night.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts' Rigoberto Sanchez named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week Frank Reich: Carson Wentz had best week yet vs. Dolphins Colts open as 6.5-point underdogs to Ravens in Week 5

List