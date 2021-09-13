Colts’ Braden Smith dealing with a foot injury

Indianapolis Colts right tackle Braden Smith is dealing with a foot injury following the 28-16 loss against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

In speaking to the media on Monday, head coach Frank Reich said Smith notified the training staff of the injury after the game. Reich said the team will monitor the injury throughout the week, but it’s unclear what the timeline looks like.

Colts injury news — Right tackle Braden Smith has a foot injury that crept up after Sunday's game. Definitely something to watch this week after yesterday's poor offensive line performance. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) September 13, 2021

The Colts were already using their depth on the edge as Julién Davenport got the start at left tackle while Eric Fisher works his way back from a torn Achilles. Now, they may need to do so even more in Week 2 when the Los Angeles Rams come to town.

Smith had a less-than-ideal opener against the Seahawks. He was credited with allowing six pressures, two quarterback hits and one sack, according to Pro Football Focus. The sack was at a crucial time when Smith got flattened by a bullrush on fourth down near the red zone.

This will certainly be a situation to monitor throughout the week so keep an eye out for the injury reports beginning on Wednesday.

