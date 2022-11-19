Colts’ Braden Smith dealing with back issue

Indianapolis Colts right tackle Braden Smith is questionable on the final injury report for the Week 11 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles after popping up with a back issue.

After practice without issue the first two days of the week, Smith was a surprising addition to the injury report Friday. This raised a lot of eyebrows considering the fragile state of the offensive line.

Interim head coach Jeff Saturday essentially called Smith a game-time decision for Week 11.

“A little back issue. So, we’ll just see how it works out the next day or two and then see how he feels on Sunday,” Saturday told reporters Friday.

It would be a major blow to the Colts’ chances of upsetting the Eagles if he were to miss Sunday’s game. The Eagles boast one of the best defensive lines in football. They have the fifth-most sacks (29) and sixth-highest pressure rate (24.6%) in the league.

The Colts have been plagued by offensive line issues throughout the season but finally looked to have some consistency during the Week 10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

If Smith is to miss the game, it could be either Dennis Kelly or Matt Pryor going into replace him.

This will be one of the biggest injuries to monitor because if Smith is out, the Eagles’ pass rush could take over quickly.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire