Colts Braden Smith, Bernhard Raimann PFF’s third-best OT duo

Pro Football Focus recently released its list of the top 32 offensive tackles for the upcoming 2024 season. While these rankings were meant for individual players, the Colts were one of just three teams to have both their tackles listed in the top 16.

Braden Smith would come in at No. 15 on the list and Bernhard Raimann at No. 16. The only other teams to have both tackles ranked ahead of Smith and Raimann were the Lions, with Penei Sewell (No. 3) and Taylor Decker (No. 14), along with the Eagles, who had Jordan Mailata (No. 5) and Lane Johnson (No. 6).

Smith is coming off a season in which he dealt with various injuries, limiting him to only 10 games. However, when on the field, he was very good, ranking sixth in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency, not to mention that the Colts’ run game averaged 4.6 per rush with Smith on the field versus 3.9 yards without him.

Smith had offseason knee surgery that he is still recovering from, which kept him out of OTAs last week. A timeline for his return hasn’t been reported, but Smith did tell reporters that he is in a “better spot.”

“Coming out of the offseason, had successful surgery,” said Smith when meeting with reporters. “Had some stuff, you know, did some rehab this offseason, feel like I’m in a pretty good spot. Strength is coming back. Just making sure I can get through the season healthy and make sure we’re being smart with things.”

At left tackle, Raimann took a big jump in his second NFL season. Out of all tackles, Raimann ranked 20th in pass-blocking efficiency and had the 12th-best run-blocking grade.

Naturally, much of the attention this offseason has been in regards to putting more playmakers around Anthony Richardson. This is, of course, important, and the Colts prioritized that by drafting Adonai Mitchell in the second round.

But with that said, as GM Chris Ballard mentioned before the draft, consistent success for a young quarterback and the offense as a whole begins with the play of the offensive line.

“Block and protect,” said Ballard. “Just look through the league, just look through the playoff teams and they all can block and protect. I think that’s critical. So that’s one.

“I remember Andrew (Luck) used to tell me all the time, ‘Chris, let’s get me protected. Give me guys who can catch it and get to the right spot, and I’ll make the rest work.’ Most of the good ones that’s how they roll. Do you want the superstar out there? Absolutely. But protection, to me, is always first and foremost.”

Once again, along with Smith and Raimann, the Colts should have one of the better offensive line units in football. They return all five starters from a 2023 unit that ranked top 10 in both pressure rate allowed and sacks.

