Colts’ Bobby Okereke among PFF’s top-50 free agents

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke was listed by Pro Football Focus among the top-50 free agents heading into the 2023 offseason.

Okereke is probably the biggest name hitting the free-agent market from the Colts’ building this offseason. The former third-round pick has been a full-time starter for the last two seasons at the MIKE position.

Okereke is the sixth linebacker ranked on the list. Here’s what Pro Football Focus had to say:

“Okereke stepped up in a major way in the absence of fellow off-ball linebacker Shaquille Leonard, with his 72.9 grade ranking 23rd at the position. Okereke was particularly stout against the run, with his 13 defensive stops against the run tied for the 13th most. Okereke is now coming off back-to-back seasons with at least 100 tackles and 50 defensive stops. The former third overall pick still has room to grow as a coverage player, but at 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds, he moves well enough in space to not be a liability in coverage.”

While fellow linebacker Zaire Franklin had a breakout campaign, setting the single-season franchise record for tackles (164), Okereke has been a steady force in the middle of the defense.

In 17 starts, Okereke had 151 tackles (99 solo), six tackles for loss, five passes defended and two forced fumbles.

Considering the money they already have tied up in the position between Shaquille Leonard and the aforementioned Franklin, it may be difficult to re-sign Okereke.

We’ll see what happens with that situation over the course of the next two months, but he would have a strong market if he does hit free agency.

