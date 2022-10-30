Colts blow late lead in 17-16 loss to Commanders

The Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) couldn’t put the nail in the coffin on the final drive, losing 17-16 to the Washington Commanders (4-3) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Even with the quarterback change, the Colts offense couldn’t muster more than 16 points and while the defense was strong for the majority of the game, they allowed the Commanders to drive down the field for an 89-yard touchdown drive with just over two minutes remaining.

Here’s everything we know from the Week 8 loss:

Final Score: Commanders 17, Colts 16

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Commanders 0 7 0 10 17 Colts 0 3 3 10 16

It was over when...

The Commanders drove down the field for an 89-yard drive with just over two minutes left. They converted five first downs and Terry McLaurin mossed Stephon Gilmore on a 33-yard catch down to the one-yard line. Taylor Heinicke followed that up with a quarterback sneak touchdown.

Keys to the game

The Colts lost the turnover battle again, 2-1, after Sam Ehlinger and Jonathan Taylor lost fumbles.

The Colts offense converted 5-of-12 (42%) third-down attempts and the defense held the Commanders to 2-of-12 (17%) on third downs.

The offensive line struggled again. Even though they only allowed one sack, they allowed six quarterback hits.

On their 11 actual drives, the Colts ran more than four plays on just four drives.

3 Stars of the game

DT Grover Stewart: It was another immaculate game from Stewart, who racked up seven tackles (six solo), one tackle for loss and a batted pass. WR Parris Campbell: He had two catches for 43 yards and took a jet sweep for 28 yards. Campbell also drew a 30-yard defensive pass interference penalty that set up the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. K Chase McLaughlin: He was money again on field goals, converted all three of his attempts and his only extra-point attempt.

Injuries

DE Kwity Paye (ankle), QB Matt Ryan (shoulder) and LB Grant Suard (pectoral) were all inactive due to injuries.

CB Tony Brown suffered a hamstring injury and was ruled out in the fourth quarter.

RB Jonathan Taylor seemed to re-injure his ankle early in the game. He got it taped up and returned to the game.

Quick Hits

LB Shaquille Leonard was active but did not start. He came in on his first snap to start the second quarter.

RB Jonathan Taylor had a 27-yard run in the first quarter was his longest of the season.

The Colts have been outscored in the first half, 105-42, this season.

Leonard’s interception was the 12th of his career, which is the most among linebackers since he entered the league.

The Colts offense has been held to one touchdown or fewer in four games this season.

The offense has failed to score more than 20 points in all but one game this season.

WR Michael Pittman Jr. has led the Colts in receiving yards in a game just once in their last five games.

TE Mo Alie-Cox hasn’t had a reception in each of the last three games. He’s recorded more than one reception in a game just once since Week 2.

Tarik Glenn was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor during halfitme.

What's next?

Head coach Frank Reich will meet with the media Monday before the team prepares for a Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots (4-4) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

