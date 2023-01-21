Colts’ biggest salary-cap hits entering 2023 offseason
The Indianapolis Colts are coming off a disappointing campaign that resulted in landing a top-five draft pick, and now there are going to be some big changes throughout the 2023 offseason.
While finding their next head coach is the top priority at the moment, we could see some changes coming to the roster due to salary-cap restraints.
Some of these cap hits include roster bonuses that don’t go into effect until March but since they are on the roster as of this writing, we’ll assume they will be until something changes.
Though the Colts aren’t in desperate need to add more cap space, some of these contracts could be offloaded or restructured.
Before getting into those potential decisions, here’s a quick look at the biggest salary-cap hits for the Colts entering the 2023 offseason, via Spotrac:
QB Matt Ryan: $35.21 million
LB Shaquille Leonard: $19.79 million
DT DeForest Buckner: $19.75 million
RT Braden Smith: $19 million
CB Stephon Gilmore: $12.92 million
C Ryan Kelly: $12.38 million
DT Grover Stewart: $10.61 million
CB Kenny Moore II: $7.32 million
TE Mo Alie-Cox: $5.28 million
DE Kwity Paye: $3.72 million
QB Nick Foles: $3.6 million
LB Zaire Franklin: $2.97 million
P Rigoberto Sanchez: $2.9 million
WR Michael Pittman Jr.: $2.74 million
RB Jonathan Taylor: $2.49 million
