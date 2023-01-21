Colts’ biggest salary-cap hits entering 2023 offseason

The Indianapolis Colts are coming off a disappointing campaign that resulted in landing a top-five draft pick, and now there are going to be some big changes throughout the 2023 offseason.

While finding their next head coach is the top priority at the moment, we could see some changes coming to the roster due to salary-cap restraints.

Some of these cap hits include roster bonuses that don’t go into effect until March but since they are on the roster as of this writing, we’ll assume they will be until something changes.

Though the Colts aren’t in desperate need to add more cap space, some of these contracts could be offloaded or restructured.

Before getting into those potential decisions, here’s a quick look at the biggest salary-cap hits for the Colts entering the 2023 offseason, via Spotrac:

QB Matt Ryan: $35.21 million

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

LB Shaquille Leonard: $19.79 million

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

DT DeForest Buckner: $19.75 million

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

RT Braden Smith: $19 million

Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

CB Stephon Gilmore: $12.92 million

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

C Ryan Kelly: $12.38 million

Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

DT Grover Stewart: $10.61 million

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

CB Kenny Moore II: $7.32 million

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

TE Mo Alie-Cox: $5.28 million

AP Photo/John Raoux

DE Kwity Paye: $3.72 million

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

QB Nick Foles: $3.6 million

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

LB Zaire Franklin: $2.97 million

Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

P Rigoberto Sanchez: $2.9 million

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

WR Michael Pittman Jr.: $2.74 million

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

RB Jonathan Taylor: $2.49 million

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire